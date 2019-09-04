At least 10 people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Wednesday, PTI reported, quoting the police. Several people were injured while around 50 are feared trapped under the debris, according to NDTV.

However, there is no official confirmation yet.

The firecrackers were to be used on Guru Nanak Dev’s marriage anniversary celebrations on Thursday, reported The Tribune.

Ambulances and fire tenders are on their way from Gurdaspur and Amritsar. More than 100 police personnel, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Upinderjit Singh Ghuman, have reached the spot as well.

More details are awaited.

