Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent a minor surgery for lipoma on the back of his neck at a hospital in Ahmedabad, PTI reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said Shah was successfully operated on and was immediately discharged after the surgery at KD hospital in the city. “He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia,” the BJP was quoted as saying by the news agency. “After this minor surgery, he was discharged.”

The home minister is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat, and is likely to go back to Delhi on Thursday.

A lipoma is a lump under the skin that occurs due to an overgrowth of fat cells.

Today @AmitShah had a minor surgery for lipoma at the backside of his neck. He is back home in Ahmedabad after the surgery @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/3UabUOydAr — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) September 4, 2019

