A look at the headlines right now:

‘India is with you, best is yet to come,’ Narendra Modi tells ISRO scientists after they lose contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander: The prime minister addressed the nation from the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. ‘Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein, changing its status challenges our security,’ says Imran Khan: Khan said his administration had initiated a proactive diplomatic campaign to inform the world about Kashmir. Open to talk terror without ‘gun pointed at my head’, says S Jaishankar on dialogue with Pakistan: The external affairs minister said that most countries viewed India’s decisions on Kashmir as an internal matter. NRC coordinator was not efficient in updating final list, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi writes to CJI: Tarun Gogoi urged a review of the matter to make sure that genuine Indian citizens were ‘not deprived of their dignity and right to life and liberty’. Another IAS officer resigns from service, says ‘building blocks of democracy compromised’: Sasikanth Senthil had served as deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district since June 2017. Activist Shehla Rashid charged with sedition for making allegedly false accusations about Army: Rashid said that the FIR was a ‘frivolous, politically motivated and pathetic attempt’ to silence her. Supreme Court refuses to return Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram for his foreign travel: Meanwhile, a court in Delhi on Friday adjourned the Aircel-Maxis case indefinitely. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal questioned by ED for alleged violation of foreign exchange law: The agency had in August conducted searches at Goyal’s properties in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with the case. Facebook faces multi-state investigation into anti-competitive practices: The inquiry will determine whether the social media giant’s actions endangered consumers’ data, limited their choices or raised advertising prices. Eknath Gaikwad named acting president of Mumbai Congress two months after Milind Deora resigned: Gaikwad was elevated from the post of working president after the party accepted Deora’s resignation.