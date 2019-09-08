The big news: Legal fraternity, politicians pay tributes to Ram Jethmalani, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: NASA praised ISRO for the Chandrayaan attempt, and Donald Trump called off secret talks with the Taliban.
- Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95, tributes pour in: The sitting Rajya Sabha MP was in the legal profession for over seven decades.
- ‘Look forward to opportunities to explore our solar system together,’ NASA tells ISRO after Chandrayaan attempt: ISRO said over 90% of Chandrayaan-2’s mission objectives were accomplished.
- Donald Trump calls off secret talks with Taliban after it claims responsibility for Kabul bombing: ‘What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?’ Trump wondered.
- Supreme Court judge says criticism of government, army, judiciary cannot be construed as sedition: ‘If we stifle criticism of these institutions, we shall become a police state instead of a democracy,’ Justice Deepak Gupta said at a workshop.
- Zomato lays off 541 employees, says improved technology made them redundant: The company has retrenched employees across its customer support, merchant and delivery partner teams.
- Amarinder Singh orders ban on TV serial after protests by Valmiki community in Punjab: A group called the Valmiki Action Committee claimed that the serial contains derogatory remarks, distorts historical facts and offends sentiments.
- ‘Such unilateral decisions futile,’ says India after Pakistan blocks airspace for President Kovind: The Ministry of External Affairs expressed regret at Pakistan’s decision.
- Assam government extends AFSPA in the state for six months: The state government had previously extended the Act twice, citing the work on the National Register of Citizens.
- Tripura University VC relieved of his post after sting video purportedly shows him accepting bribe: VL Dharurkar, however, claimed that the clip had been doctored.
- Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win first Grand Slam on US Open debut: The 19-year-old Andreescu became the youngest Grand Slam champion since 2006 as she handed Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in a Major final.