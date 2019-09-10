Faye D’Souza, the executive editor of television news channel Mirror Now, has stepped down from her post.

A day after reports of her resignation, D’Souza on Tuesday said she would move away from the day-to-day management of the channel but would “continue to be associated with the Times Network, creating and presenting flagship shows and IPs”.

“I also plan to work on developing new content for the youth of India across platforms in my independent capacity,” the journalist said in a statement. “I thank the management of Times Network for their support in creating a bold voice with Mirror Now. I trust they will continue to support me similarly for programming in the future.”

Soon after rumours of her resignation started doing the rounds on Monday, a petition calling for her reinstatement was started. It has received close to 3,200 signatures so far. “I am humbled and deeply touched by all the messages and the support I have received over the last 24 hours,” D’Souza said in her statement.

In a statement, Times Network also clarified that D’Souza would continue to be associated with it and Mirror Now. “Having played a pivotal role in establishing a strong position for Mirror Now, Faye moves away from managing daily operations of the brand and will now be responsible for creating and presenting flagship shows on Mirror Now in addition to steering new shows, IPs and ground events for the Network,” the network added.

Mirror Now was launched in April 2017. Before joining the news channel, she was the anchor and editor at The Times Group’s business news channel ET from October 2008. She started her career with CNBC TV18 as a features producer. She quit as the South India bureau chief of the news channel in October 2008 after working there for four years.

