Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under house arrest on Wednesday morning, amid tension in the state due to a rally organised by the party, ANI reported.

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was taken into preventive detention at Novotel hotel in Vijayawada, while former MLA Tangirala Sowmya was put under house arrest in Nandigama town. Priya and his supporters were protesting in front of Sowmya’s house.

Naidu had called for a rally in Atmakur town in Guntur district on Wednesday, alleging that attacks by YSR Congress Party workers had forced hundreds of families to flee their villages, The Indian Express reported. However, the administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Palnadu region. The section prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

The Telugu Desam Party’s “Chalo Atmakur” rally in Guntur was expected to see the participation of members of families that fled their villages. Naidu had also set up a rehabilitation centre at the party’s headquarters in Guntur, to provide relief and legal assistance to victims.

The Telugu Desam Party accused the police of inaction and not filing first information reports of the clashes with YSR Congress Party workers. It also alleged that eight of its workers were killed in clashes over the last four months, since the Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party government came to power.

“This rally is to highlight the atrocities committed by YSR Congress Party leaders and their cadre on Telugu Desam Party activists and common people,” Naidu had said on Tuesday. “It is to protect democracy and human rights of ordinary people who are living under the fear of the YSR Congress Party leadership.”

However, state Home Minister M Sucharita said the government will not allow Telugu Desam Party leaders to disturb the peace. “Action would be taken against anyone trying to create a law and order situation,” she said.

