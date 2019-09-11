The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said a car in the cavalcade of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat hit a two-wheeler and killed a six-year-old boy in Alwar district of Rajasthan, PTI reported.

The accident took place when Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area. He was in Rajasthan to attend a three-day RSS coordination meeting in Pushkar. His convoy had eight to 10 cars that accompanied him.

“One of the cars in the cavalcade hit a motorcycle leaving a boy dead and a man injured,” said Ramswaroop Bairwa, the sub-Inspector at Mandawar police station.

The bike involved in the accident belonged to local sarpanch Chetram Yadav, India Today reported. He is critically injured and is being treated in hospital. Yadav’s grandson, identified as Sachin, was killed in the accident.

The police said a case has been registered but they were yet to seize the car. Sub-inspector Bairwa said after the incident the cavalcade went towards Behror.

In May, a car in Bhagwat’s convoy had overturned in an attempt to save a cow standing in the middle of the road in Mumbai. One of his security personnel was injured in the incident.

