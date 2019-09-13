Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi a coward for allowing the alleged atrocities against locals in Jammu and Kashmir, Dawn reported. The prime minister, addressing a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, also said that he would travel the world as “Kashmir ka safir [Kashmir’s ambassador]”.

“Only a coward man can commit such cruelty against human beings; today 900,000 Indian soldiers are committing atrocities against the people of occupied Kashmir,” Khan said. “A brave man can never do this. No matter how much injustice you commit, you will never succeed.”

The Pakistani prime minister described the situation in the state as a “humanitarian problem”, and said that Kashmiris of all ages were not afraid of death anymore. Khan also attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and claimed that they hate Muslims, Christians and other minority communities.

“They are walking the same path as Hitler’s Nazi party, which committed atrocities against minority groups,” Khan said. “Since RSS was formed, they have wanted an ethnic cleansing of Muslims, that is, to rid India of Muslims and this is all in accordance with their plan.”

Khan said that the Kashmir matter had been internationalised after the closed door meeting of the United Security Council that was held for the first time in 50 years. He added that even the European Union had said the dispute should be resolved according to United Nations resolutions and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation had urged India to withdraw the restrictions.

Over 40 MPs in Britain had raised the Kashmir matter, Khan said, adding that he was happy that United States senators also wrote to President Donald Trump to intervene in the ongoing conflict.

“I am going to the UN General Assembly in New York and I will not disappoint the Kashmiri people,” Khan was quoted as saying. “I urge the international community to stop this Indian Hitler. We want this issue to be solved in accordance with UN resolutions. Through a referendum, Kashmiris should have the right to choose whatever they want. We will support the Kashmiris’ choice.”

Khan also said that by detaining people in Jammu and Kashmir, India was “pushing people into extremism” and that people will rise against the country. “...it is not just about Indian Muslims, there are 1.25 billion Muslims around the world. They all are watching this,” the prime minister said, according to Hindustan Times.

This was Khan’s third visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since the Centre’s August 5 order, revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded Modi to lift the restrictions in the Kashmir and challenged him to address people in the state like Khan.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been tense ever since the August 5 order. The two countries have fought three wars over Kashmir since Independence. While India has repeatedly said that its decisions with regard to the region are an internal matter, Pakistan has threatened to take up the matter to several international forums. It has downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade.

A charged crowd & this scenery of AJK. Kashmir is rightly called جنت نظیر#KashmirSolidarityJalsa to formally begin shortly! pic.twitter.com/gEb3VV7f9u — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 13, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.