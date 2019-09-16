A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says no compromise on Kannada’s importance: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said ‘no shah, sultan, samrat can renege on the promise of unity in diversity’. GDP growth rate of 5% was surprising, RBI governor tells CNBC-TV18: Shaktikanta Das said current account and fiscal deficit could take a hit if oil prices continue to rise in the aftermath of drone attacks on Saudi oil fields. Public Safety Act invoked against former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah: The Congress called the action a misfortune for India. Saudi Aramco has assured Indian refiners there will be no supply shortage, says oil ministry: Oil prices touched record highs on Monday in reaction to the drone attacks on two Saudi oil facilities by Yemeni rebels over the weekend. Kartarpur corridor will be open to pilgrims on November 9, says Pakistan: Meanwhile, India’s Additional Secretary of Home Ministry Govind Mohan said the corridor will be open from November 11. Former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home allegedly raped by four men in Bettiah: The incident occurred in a moving car on Friday evening. The girl lodged a complaint the following day. For Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress, NCP to contest 125 seats each, leave 38 for other allies: The Assembly elections will be held later this year. Five rioters arrested for anti-Hindu violence in Pakitan’s Sindh province, say police: The police have identified 61 rioters and are trying to identify 157 people involved in the violence that took place on Sunday. BHU sends professor accused of sexual harassment on long leave after students protest: The university also decided to send back the complaints against the professor to the executive council for a review of its earlier decision. Muslims who hesitate to vote for BJP are traitors and support Pakistan, says Karnataka minister: KS Eshwarappa also compared Congress MLAs with eunuchs.