The big news: BS Yediyurappa says all languages are equal amid Hindi row, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RBI governor said 5% growth in first quarter was a surprise, and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was booked under Public Safety Act.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says no compromise on Kannada’s importance: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said ‘no shah, sultan, samrat can renege on the promise of unity in diversity’.
- GDP growth rate of 5% was surprising, RBI governor tells CNBC-TV18: Shaktikanta Das said current account and fiscal deficit could take a hit if oil prices continue to rise in the aftermath of drone attacks on Saudi oil fields.
- Public Safety Act invoked against former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah: The Congress called the action a misfortune for India.
- Saudi Aramco has assured Indian refiners there will be no supply shortage, says oil ministry: Oil prices touched record highs on Monday in reaction to the drone attacks on two Saudi oil facilities by Yemeni rebels over the weekend.
- Kartarpur corridor will be open to pilgrims on November 9, says Pakistan: Meanwhile, India’s Additional Secretary of Home Ministry Govind Mohan said the corridor will be open from November 11.
- Former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home allegedly raped by four men in Bettiah: The incident occurred in a moving car on Friday evening. The girl lodged a complaint the following day.
- For Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress, NCP to contest 125 seats each, leave 38 for other allies: The Assembly elections will be held later this year.
- Five rioters arrested for anti-Hindu violence in Pakitan’s Sindh province, say police: The police have identified 61 rioters and are trying to identify 157 people involved in the violence that took place on Sunday.
- BHU sends professor accused of sexual harassment on long leave after students protest: The university also decided to send back the complaints against the professor to the executive council for a review of its earlier decision.
- Muslims who hesitate to vote for BJP are traitors and support Pakistan, says Karnataka minister: KS Eshwarappa also compared Congress MLAs with eunuchs.