A look at the headlines right now:

GDP growth rate of 5% was surprising, says RBI governor: Shaktikanta Das said current account and fiscal deficit could take a hit if oil prices continue to rise in the aftermath of drone attacks on Saudi oil fields. Supreme Court expected to hear petitions of disqualified Karnataka MLAs today: If the court upholds former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify them, then bye-elections will have to be held in the state.

Public Safety Act invoked against former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah: The Congress called the action a misfortune for India. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says no compromise on Kannada’s importance: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said ‘no shah, sultan, samrat can renege on the promise of unity in diversity’. Kerala asks Centre for clarification on new penalties under Motor Vehicles Act, seeks reduction in fines: Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran asked Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to take necessary steps to issue an ordinance amending the MV Act. High Court stays UP government’s move to include 17 OBC communities in Scheduled Castes list: The court said the administration had not followed due process, adding that the move should have been cleared in the Parliament first.

Kartarpur corridor will be open to pilgrims on November 9, says Pakistan: Meanwhile, India’s Additional Secretary of Home Ministry Govind Mohan said the corridor will be open from November 11. Saudi Aramco has assured Indian refiners there will be no supply shortage, says oil ministry: Oil prices touched record highs on Monday in reaction to the drone attacks on two Saudi oil facilities by Yemeni rebels over the weekend. Raghuram Rajan’s ‘The Third Pillar’ on FT and McKinsey & Company’s shortlist for business book award: The award recognises and honours the books that provide the ‘most compelling and enjoyable insight into modern business issues’.

Carlsberg India bribed government officials for favours between 2015 and 2016, says report: The payments were reportedly made to ensure swifter regulatory processing time and to get better manufacturing terms for an Indian brewery.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.