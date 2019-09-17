Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chinmayanand, who is accused of a raping and harassing a 23-year-old law student, was treated for uneasiness and weakness on Monday night, PTI reported.

Photos from the former Union minister’s house in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh showed the 72-year-old lying on a cot and hooked to some medical apparatus as medical professionals attended to him.

Doctors said Chinmayanand had diarrhoea. “He is also diabetic and this led to weakness,” Doctor ML Agarwal told NDTV. “We have given him necessary medication and advised him complete rest.”

This came hours after the law student recorded her statement before a magistrate in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur court. The student had earlier accused Chinmayanand of harassment, and later alleged that the former Union minister had raped and physically exploited her for a year. The SIT, which had not filed rape charges against the BJP leader despite the complaint, is now expected to do so soon.

The student had gone missing soon after posting a video alleging harassment by influential people on August 24. Although she did not name anyone, a missing-person complaint filed by her father named Chinmayanand, who is the president of her college administration. The Uttar Pradesh Police, on August 27, had booked Chinmayanand on kidnapping charges. She was found in Rajasthan on August 30.

On Sunday, the woman claimed that she possessed about 35 videos that will implicate Chinmayanand. The woman said that she used to wear glasses with a hidden camera when she was called to the former BJP MP’s residence to give him “a massage”.

The woman had alleged that she was blackmailed with a video of her bathing in her hostel room. “I was then blackmailed to visit Chinmayanand at his residence, where I was raped and another video of mine was made,” she had said. “With a threat to make these videos public, I was harassed for about a year till I decided that I had had enough.”

“I have told the magistrate about the rape complaint I gave in New Delhi, my missing spectacles and a chip from the hostel room,” the woman said on Monday after recording her statement. “I also informed about the bedding and liquor bottles, which were removed from Chinmayanand’s room.”

The BJP leader is a three-time Lok Sabha MP and was also a minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s administration. He has claimed that he was being framed like Unnao rape-accused legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar.