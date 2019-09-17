The big news: MEA says India will have jurisdiction over PoK one day, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Stock markets suffered major losses amid fears of rising oil prices, and the Gates Foundation decided to go ahead with its award for Modi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India faces a unique challenge from a neighbour that needs to become normal, says S Jaishankar: The external affairs minister also refuted Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that Narendra Modi had not sought the Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s extradition.
- Sensex tanks 642 points, Nifty 50 sinks to 10,817 amid fears of rising oil prices: Stocks of banks, automobile companies and metal firms led the losses.
- Gates Foundation stands by award to Narendra Modi even as two participants pull out of ceremony: One participant who withdrew, actor Jameela Jamil, refused to specify a reason but hinted that it was related to politics.
- Modi government tried to ‘crush Amnesty’ for J&K criticism, claims human rights organisation’s chief: In an interview to AFP, Kumi Naidoo said the rights group would not be silenced.
- At least 48 people killed in explosions in Afghanistan at president’s election rally and Kabul: The Taliban claimed responsibility for both the attacks.
- Centre expands foreign funding eligibility criteria to cover all office-bearers, members of NGOs: One of the criteria is that the person must not have been prosecuted or convicted of converting anyone from one faith to another.
- Mass surveillance in South Africa ruled unlawful by court after challenge by journalists: The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism had said the country’s surveillance law violated the right to privacy.
- Opposition attacks BJP over Farooq Abdullah’s detention, says arrest threatens the identity of India: Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked if the move was only taken because of a petition filed by MDMK chief Vaiko seeking Abdullah’s release.
- Congress hits out at BJP in Uttar Pradesh after Dalit man is burnt alive, says social fabric is being attacked: A 20-year-old Dalit man was burnt alive in Hardoi on Saturday. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case.
- Those who oppose Hindi as common language do not love India, claims Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb: The DMK announced protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn Amit Shah’s pitch for a single language.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.