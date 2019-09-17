A look at the headlines right now:

India faces a unique challenge from a neighbour that needs to become normal, says S Jaishankar: The external affairs minister also refuted Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that Narendra Modi had not sought the Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s extradition. Sensex tanks 642 points, Nifty 50 sinks to 10,817 amid fears of rising oil prices: Stocks of banks, automobile companies and metal firms led the losses. Gates Foundation stands by award to Narendra Modi even as two participants pull out of ceremony: One participant who withdrew, actor Jameela Jamil, refused to specify a reason but hinted that it was related to politics. Modi government tried to ‘crush Amnesty’ for J&K criticism, claims human rights organisation’s chief: In an interview to AFP, Kumi Naidoo said the rights group would not be silenced. At least 48 people killed in explosions in Afghanistan at president’s election rally and Kabul: The Taliban claimed responsibility for both the attacks. Centre expands foreign funding eligibility criteria to cover all office-bearers, members of NGOs: One of the criteria is that the person must not have been prosecuted or convicted of converting anyone from one faith to another. Mass surveillance in South Africa ruled unlawful by court after challenge by journalists: The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism had said the country’s surveillance law violated the right to privacy. Opposition attacks BJP over Farooq Abdullah’s detention, says arrest threatens the identity of India: Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked if the move was only taken because of a petition filed by MDMK chief Vaiko seeking Abdullah’s release. Congress hits out at BJP in Uttar Pradesh after Dalit man is burnt alive, says social fabric is being attacked: A 20-year-old Dalit man was burnt alive in Hardoi on Saturday. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case. Those who oppose Hindi as common language do not love India, claims Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb: The DMK announced protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn Amit Shah’s pitch for a single language.

