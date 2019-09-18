A look at the headlines right now:

‘We are not terrorists’, says CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami: The first political leader from the state to address a press conference said ‘people across the border are clapping’ that India had done what they could not. Meanwhile, the Opposition attacked BJP over Farooq Abdullah’s detention, said the arrest threatens the identity of India. Kashmir may not be a ‘major topic’ during upcoming Modi-Xi summit, bilateral ties on agenda, says China: Neither the dates nor the venue of the informal summit has been confirmed.

Gates Foundation stands by award to Narendra Modi even as two participants pull out of ceremony: One participant who withdrew, actor Jameela Jamil, refused to specify a reason but hinted that it was related to politics. India faces a unique challenge from a neighbour that needs to become normal, says S Jaishankar: The external affairs minister also refuted Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that Narendra Modi had not sought the Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s extradition. Centre expands foreign funding eligibility criteria to cover all office-bearers, members of NGOs: One of the criteria is that the person must not have been prosecuted or convicted of converting anyone from one faith to another. Mass surveillance in South Africa ruled unlawful by court after challenge by journalists: The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism had said the country’s surveillance law violated the right to privacy. IIM-B staff, students write to Narendra Modi, call for fresh inquiry into Tabrez Ansari lynching: The signatories expressed shock and concern over Jharkhand Police’s handling of the case.

United Left wins all four central seats in JNUSU elections, SFI bags president post after 13 years: Aishe Ghosh, the group’s candidate for the president’s post, defeated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s Manish Jangid.

Modi government tried to ‘crush Amnesty’ for J&K criticism, claims human rights organisation’s chief: In an interview to AFP, Kumi Naidoo said the rights group would not be silenced. Congress hits out at BJP in Uttar Pradesh after Dalit man is burnt alive, says social fabric is being attacked: A 20-year-old Dalit man was burnt alive in Hardoi on Saturday. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case.