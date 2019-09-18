The big news: Pakistan denies Modi’s plane permission to use its airspace, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah said he never advocated the imposition of Hindi over regional languages, and the Centre banned e-cigarettes citing health risks.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan refuses to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight over its airspace: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was made keeping in mind the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
- ‘I never advocated Hindi imposition,’ says Amit Shah: The Union home minister said at an event in Ranchi that Hindi should be a person’s choice for second language.
- E-cigarettes banned by government as they pose health risk, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: The Centre will immediately pass an ordinance, and the matter will be taken up in the next Parliament session, she added.
- Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, discusses plan to rename West Bengal: The chief minister said the demand to rename West Bengal as Bangla has been pending for long.
- Donald Trump appoints diplomat Robert C O’Brien national security adviser: This came about a week after the president fired John Bolton, saying he ‘disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions’.
- Farooq Abdullah was not arrested till Sunday, says Union minister Prakash Javadekar: He also said prohibitory orders were still in place only in nine to ten police stations and free movement was allowed in the other areas.
- Facebook to set up oversight board to govern content, it can overrule Mark Zuckerberg too: The board will have up to 40 members, who will serve three-year terms.
- After techie’s death, DMK President MK Stalin calls for an end to ‘banner culture’ in Tamil Nadu: He criticised the ruling AIADMK for flouting a Madras High Court order on erecting hoardings, and said his party had filed an affidavit on the matter.
- Delhi court asks AAP government to decide on prosecuting accused in JNU sedition case within a month: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana adjourned the hearing in the matter to October 25.
- German city rescinds literary prize to Kamila Shamsie for supporting anti-Israel movement: The British-Pakistani novelist said there was no contradiction between supporting the BDS movement of Palestinian activists and receiving the Nelly Sachs Prize.