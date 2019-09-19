A look at the headlines right now:

Murder charges reinstated against accused in Tabrez Ansari case: Police said the charges were changed on the basis of a fresh medical report. Pakistan refuses to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight over its airspace: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was made keeping in mind the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Transport strike in Delhi today to protest against amended Motor Vehicles Act: The strike will remain in place from 6 am to 10 pm, and is likely to disrupt the public transport network through the day.

‘I never advocated Hindi imposition,’ says Amit Shah: The Union home minister said at an event in Ranchi that Hindi should be a person’s choice for second language. E-cigarettes banned by government as they pose health risk, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: The Centre will immediately pass an ordinance, and the matter will be taken up in the next Parliament session, she added. Supreme Court gets four new judges, total strength rises to 34: The Collegium had recommended the names of the judges to the government last month. SIT in Chinmayanand case says it will not be influenced by media trial, asks people to be patient: Meanwhile, the law student questioned the delay in investigation and threatened to commit suicide if the BJP leader was not arrested immediately. ‘Terrorists didn’t land from moon,’ say EU parliamentarians as they accuse Pakistan of harbouring militants: A minister appealed to Delhi and Islamabad to come to a peaceful and political solution through communication that would respect the interests of Kashmiris. Facebook to set up oversight board to govern content, it can overrule Mark Zuckerberg too: The board will have up to 40 members, who will serve three-year terms.

US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for only the second time since 2008: President Donald Trump, however, lashed out at the central bank for having ‘no guts’, as he wants rates to be cut faster.