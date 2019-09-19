The big news: Accused in Tabrez Ansari lynching case to face murder charges, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan denied permission to Modi’s flight to use its airspace, and transporters called a strike in Delhi today to protest against MV Act.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Murder charges reinstated against accused in Tabrez Ansari case: Police said the charges were changed on the basis of a fresh medical report.
- Pakistan refuses to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight over its airspace: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was made keeping in mind the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Transport strike in Delhi today to protest against amended Motor Vehicles Act: The strike will remain in place from 6 am to 10 pm, and is likely to disrupt the public transport network through the day.
- ‘I never advocated Hindi imposition,’ says Amit Shah: The Union home minister said at an event in Ranchi that Hindi should be a person’s choice for second language.
- E-cigarettes banned by government as they pose health risk, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: The Centre will immediately pass an ordinance, and the matter will be taken up in the next Parliament session, she added.
- Supreme Court gets four new judges, total strength rises to 34: The Collegium had recommended the names of the judges to the government last month.
- SIT in Chinmayanand case says it will not be influenced by media trial, asks people to be patient: Meanwhile, the law student questioned the delay in investigation and threatened to commit suicide if the BJP leader was not arrested immediately.
- ‘Terrorists didn’t land from moon,’ say EU parliamentarians as they accuse Pakistan of harbouring militants: A minister appealed to Delhi and Islamabad to come to a peaceful and political solution through communication that would respect the interests of Kashmiris.
- Facebook to set up oversight board to govern content, it can overrule Mark Zuckerberg too: The board will have up to 40 members, who will serve three-year terms.
- US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for only the second time since 2008: President Donald Trump, however, lashed out at the central bank for having ‘no guts’, as he wants rates to be cut faster.