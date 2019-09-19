Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked people to make efforts to create a “new paradise” in Jammu and Kashmir. He made the remarks at a rally in the city of Nashik in Maharashtra.

Modi said the slogan “Kashmir hamara hai [Kashmir is ours]” had changed to “Kashmir banana hai [Kashmir has to be built]”.

“We have to hug each Kashmiri, create a new paradise there,” the prime minister said at the closing ceremony of the “Mahajanadesh Yatra” of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state is expected to the polls in the next few months.

“We had promised that we will make new efforts to curb the problems in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” Modi told the audience. “Today, I can say with satisfaction that the country has started walking towards fulfilling those dreams.”

The prime minister said the implementation of Constitution in totality in Kashmir was not just the government’s decision, it also fulfilled the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. “This decision was taken to bring out people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from violence, terrorism, separatism, and corruption,” PTI quoted him as saying. “This decision is for the unity of India. This decision is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Modi accused Pakistan of trying to spread unrest, disbelief, and propagate violence in Jammu and Kashmir. However, Kashmiris, especially the youth, mothers and sisters in the region, were determined to break through the long period of violence and seek development and jobs, he added.

The prime minister also criticised the Opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party for their stand on Kashmir. He claimed that their remarks were being used by “enemies at international platforms” and wondered how a veteran leader like NCP President Sharad Pawar had taken a stand against people’s sentiments.

Pakistan reportedly quoted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned his visits in its letter to the United Nations. The Congress and Gandhi criticised Islamabad after the episode and clarified that Kashmir was India’s internal matter.

“When the country is united over the decision on Kashmir, Congress and NCP leaders have not cooperated,” Modi said. “I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But Sharad Pawar? I feel bad when an experienced leader like him makes wrong statements for votes. He said he likes the neighbouring country. But every one knows where the terror factory is.”

Last week, Pawar had said Pakistanis were hospitable towards Indians, and alleged that the “ruling class here” was spreading rumours for political gains.

Praise for Fadnavis

The prime minister praised Devendra Fadnavis for reaching out to the public before the Assembly elections.

“Fadnavis provided a stable government with a push for development of the state,” he said. “He worked with complete dedication. It is now Maharashtra’s turn to make use of his leadership qualities. The manner in which I served the state [Gujarat] with commitment and devotion, Fadnavis is also doing the same. Like me, he too will benefit.”

Addressing a huge rally in Nashik. Watch. https://t.co/rZYRiG2pZs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2019

