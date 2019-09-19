The big news: RBI governor says inflation is under check, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi asked ‘loudmouths’ to stop making remarks about the Ayodhya case, and Babul Supriyo alleged he was heckled in Jadavpur University.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI governor advises Centre to take up structural reforms to protect economy from global conditions: However, Shaktikanta Das said that despite rising external risks, the Indian economy was resilient as foreign debt was only 19.7% of the GDP.
- PM Modi asks ‘loudmouths’ to stop making remarks about Ayodhya case, says judiciary should be trusted: He said the decision to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status was taken to bring it out of ‘violence, terrorism, separatism, and corruption’.
- Union minister Babul Supriyo alleges heckling by Jadavpur University students: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who was also present on campus, asked the chief secretary to take swift action in the matter.
- Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria appointed new Air Force chief: He is the vice chief of air staff at present and will succeed BS Dhanoa on September 30.
- India meets preferential trade status criteria, US withdrew it unilaterally, says foreign secretary: Vijay Gokhale said the US government has to take a call on reinstating India’s status as a beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences programme.
- ‘Genuine voters have been left out’ of NRC, Mamata Banerjee tells Amit Shah in a meeting: The Trinamool Congress chief said that Shah did not brought up implementation of the database of citizens in West Bengal when they met.
- Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba disqualified from Delhi Assembly: Earlier this month, she had said that it was time to bid farewell to the party and to give up its primary membership.
- Mere use of derogatory words against PM is not sedition, says Delhi Police in Mani Shankar Aiyar sedition case: The police sought dismissal of two complaints against the Congress leader for calling Modi a ‘neech aadmi’ and another for hosting Pakistani officials.
- Sensex falls to six-month low, Nifty declines due to heavy selling in banking, metal and IT sectors: Yes Bank was the biggest loser on both indices, with its stock falling more than 15%.
- Access to internet is a fundamental right under the Constitution, says Kerala High Court: The court struck down rules framed by a college prohibiting inmates of the girls’ hostel from using their mobile phones between 6 pm and 10 pm.