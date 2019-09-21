A look at the headlines right now:

Chinmayanand not charged with rape, complainant being investigated for extortion: Rape is punishable with a sentence of seven years to life in prison, while sexual intercourse by a person in authority carries a sentence of five to 10 years. Lunar night falls, ISRO’s Vikram moon lander expected to go silent forever: The sun set on the lunar South Pole early on Saturday, and the region will remain dark for 14 days. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter seeks information on detentions on behalf of her mother: Iltija Mufti said ordinary Kashmiris look at India as an occupying force. GST Council raises taxes, cess on caffeinated drinks, cuts rates on hotel room tariffs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that railway wagons, coaches and rolling stocks will now be taxed at 12% instead of 5%. Daughter-in-law of retired Hyderabad HC judge alleges domestic violence, releases CCTV footage: Sindhu Sharma had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws in April. Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Narendra Modi, says no event can hide the country’s economic mess: The former Congress president was referring to an event that will be held in Houston on Sunday. The prime minister will address the Indian diaspora. Former police commissioner Rajeev Kumar files anticipatory bail plea in Alipore court in connection with Saradha scam: This came a day after the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate said the Central Bureau of Investigation had complete right to arrest him. Adityanath will have to leave Uttar Pradesh if NRC is implemented, says Akhilesh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party chief termed the citizens’ database ‘a medium to instill fear’. Catholic priest booked under POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting three girls: Father George Padayattil, the vicar of the Holy Cross Church in Chendamangalam, allegedly assaulted the girls last month. Thousands of students from Kolkata to Sydney join demonstrations in global climate strike: The protests were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to address climate threats in the country.