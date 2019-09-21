The big news: No rape charges filed against BJP leader Chinmayanand, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The window to re-establish contact with ISRO’s moon lander ended, and Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter sought information on detentions in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chinmayanand not charged with rape, complainant being investigated for extortion: Rape is punishable with a sentence of seven years to life in prison, while sexual intercourse by a person in authority carries a sentence of five to 10 years.
- Lunar night falls, ISRO’s Vikram moon lander expected to go silent forever: The sun set on the lunar South Pole early on Saturday, and the region will remain dark for 14 days.
- Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter seeks information on detentions on behalf of her mother: Iltija Mufti said ordinary Kashmiris look at India as an occupying force.
- GST Council raises taxes, cess on caffeinated drinks, cuts rates on hotel room tariffs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that railway wagons, coaches and rolling stocks will now be taxed at 12% instead of 5%.
- Daughter-in-law of retired Hyderabad HC judge alleges domestic violence, releases CCTV footage: Sindhu Sharma had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws in April.
- Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Narendra Modi, says no event can hide the country’s economic mess: The former Congress president was referring to an event that will be held in Houston on Sunday. The prime minister will address the Indian diaspora.
- Former police commissioner Rajeev Kumar files anticipatory bail plea in Alipore court in connection with Saradha scam: This came a day after the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate said the Central Bureau of Investigation had complete right to arrest him.
- Adityanath will have to leave Uttar Pradesh if NRC is implemented, says Akhilesh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party chief termed the citizens’ database ‘a medium to instill fear’.
- Catholic priest booked under POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting three girls: Father George Padayattil, the vicar of the Holy Cross Church in Chendamangalam, allegedly assaulted the girls last month.
- Thousands of students from Kolkata to Sydney join demonstrations in global climate strike: The protests were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to address climate threats in the country.