The Election Commission will announce the dates for Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana around noon on Saturday, NDTV reported. Dates for the third state where polls are due, Jharkhand, will be released later, according to the report.

Once dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into place, not allowing the government to make any more announcements on sops or roll out new schemes.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly’s term ends on November 9, while the 90-member Haryana Assembly’s tenure ends November 2, according to PTI. In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 122 seats in 2014, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena won 63. In Haryana too, the BJP had won, securing 47 seats in 2014.

The last Jharkhand polls were held between November 25, 2014, and December 20, 2014.