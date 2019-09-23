Top news: Modi asks for a standing ovation at Houston stadium for scrapping J&K’s special status
The biggest stories of the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government’s recent decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in his address to the Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Modi also attacked Pakistan for its reaction to the move.
Voting for the bye-election to the Dantewada Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh is under way amid tight security. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the wife of the MLA whose death necessitated the bye-poll. Bye-elections to Pala in Kerala, Badharghat in Tripura and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh are also under way.
Live updates
Sensex continues surge since corporate tax rate cuts, crosses 39,000 mark
Indian share markets continued to surge on Monday for the second straight session since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in corporate tax rates for domestic companies in a bid to boost economic growth. Both the BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 were over 3.2% higher.
Four new Supreme Court judges take oath
The four new judges of Supreme Court on Monday took oath of office, taking the total strength of judges in the top court to 34. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy.
Bengaluru: NLSIU students boycott exams over delay in appointing vice chancellor
The students of National Law School of India University have decided to boycott the semester examinations that are scheduled to begin on Monday over the delay in appointing the next vice chancellor of the premier law school in Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported. This is reportedly the first time in the history of the university that students are boycotting classes and exams.
Houston: Anti-Modi protestors stage demonstrations against ‘near-fascist politics’ of BJP government
Volunteers of Alliance for Justice and Accountability – an umbrella coalition of different organisations that promote pluralism, tolerance, social justice and respect for human rights – on Sunday staged protests in Houston, Texas against the Narendra Modi regime as the prime minister addressed the Indian diaspora in United States.
Jharkhand: Man dies, two injured after mob attack on suspicion of cow slaughter
One man was killed by a mob in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Sunday after villagers saw him and his two companions allegedly carving out meat from an animal carcass, The Indian Express reported. The two other men were taken to hospital with injuries.
After corporate tax rate cuts, Nirmala Sitharaman says no plan to revise fiscal deficit target yet
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government did not plan to revise the fiscal deficit target yet for the ongoing financial year. In her Budget speech in July, she had said the government would aim to contain fiscal deficit within 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2019-’20. Fiscal deficit is the difference between a government’s borrowings and revenue.
Voting for bye-election to Dantewada Assembly constituency begins amid tight security
Voting for the bye-election to the Dantewada Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh began on Monday morning amid tight security. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the wife of the MLA whose death necessitated the bye-poll.
In Houston, PM says removal of Article 370 gives more rights to people in J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, defending his government’s recent decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and attacking Pakistan for its reaction to the move. He asked the huge audience at the NRG Stadium to give a standing ovation to the Indian parliamentarians who approved the decision in August.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.