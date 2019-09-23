The big news: Army chief claims 500 terrorists are waiting to enter India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said the world needed to act on climate change now, and the SC will hear disqualified Karnataka MLAs’ plea on Wednesday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Balakot reactivated by Pakistan, around 500 terrorists waiting to enter India,’ says Bipin Rawat: The Army chief said security forces were prepared to deal with ceasefire violations and ensure maximum infiltration bids get foiled.
- ‘Time for talks is over, world needs to act now,’ says PM Narendra Modi at UN climate summit in New York: Modi outlined India’s environment and climate policies, and the action taken since the 2015 Paris Agreement.
- Disqualified Karnataka MLAs’ plea to contest bye-polls to be heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday: The counsel for the Election Commission told the top court that bye-polls should not be stayed as they have already been notified.
- Home Minister Amit Shah proposes multipurpose card for all utilities: Shah pitched the concept in an address to census workers in New Delhi.
- Sensex surge fuelled by corporate tax rate cuts continues, index crosses 39,000 mark: Sensex ended at 39,090.03 points, which is 1,075 points higher than the previous close. Nifty closed 326 points higher at 11,600.20.
- ‘Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC,’ says Mamata Banerjee: Congress North 24-Parganas Secretary Biswajit Roy claimed at least five people died over NRC fears in Bengal.
- Linking Aadhaar to driving licence will be made mandatory to stop forgery, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The government discontinued the process of Aadhaar verification for driving licences in 2018 after a Supreme Court judgement.
- Relocate Mahul residents in 12 weeks, do not move new families to area, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra: The court said oil refineries and chemical factories near residential premises in the fishing village pose health risks and security problems.
- ‘Interference in judicial appointments does not augur well for the institution,’ says Supreme Court: The top court agreed to keep pending a petition asking the Centre to implement the collegium’s recommendation on the transfer of a Bombay High Court judge.
- UK-based travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding nearly 150,000 tourists: This will be the biggest effort by the UK government since the World War II to repatriate tourists stranded across the world.