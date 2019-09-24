Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Jammu after earthquake strikes Pakistan
The India Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in the Pakistan-India border region in Jammu and Kashmir at a depth of 40 km.
Tremors were felt in parts of the National Capital Region, Jammu and Punjab on Tuesday around 4.31 pm. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck 173 km northwest of Lahore in Pakistan, ANI reported.
The India Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in the Pakistan-India border region in Jammu and Kashmir (latitude 32.9 degrees north and longitude 73.7 degrees east) at a depth of 40 km. The earthquake’s magnitude was 6.3.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh confirmed that tremors were felt in the region. “We have not received report of any damage from anywhere in the state including the Valley,” he said, according to The Hindu.
The tremors were felt in Pakistani cities such as Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, Dawn reported. Deputy Commissioner AJK Raja Qaiser told Geo News that a woman died in an incident related to the earthquake. The report did not mention where it occurred.
The National Disaster Management Authority and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority were deployed in Pakistan to conduct rescue operations and collect data on the damage, Qaiser added. Visuals shared on social media showed roads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’s Mirpur and Bhimbar areas that had cracked open after the earthquake hit the region.