Tremors were felt in parts of the National Capital Region, Jammu and Punjab on Tuesday around 4.31 pm. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck 173 km northwest of Lahore in Pakistan, ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in the Pakistan-India border region in Jammu and Kashmir (latitude 32.9 degrees north and longitude 73.7 degrees east) at a depth of 40 km. The earthquake’s magnitude was 6.3.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh confirmed that tremors were felt in the region. “We have not received report of any damage from anywhere in the state including the Valley,” he said, according to The Hindu.

The tremors were felt in Pakistani cities such as Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, Dawn reported. Deputy Commissioner AJK Raja Qaiser told Geo News that a woman died in an incident related to the earthquake. The report did not mention where it occurred.

The National Disaster Management Authority and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority were deployed in Pakistan to conduct rescue operations and collect data on the damage, Qaiser added. Visuals shared on social media showed roads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’s Mirpur and Bhimbar areas that had cracked open after the earthquake hit the region.

Roads and infrastructure damaged in Mirpur, Bhimbar and other areas of AJ&K due to #earthquake an hour ago.

Pics via a colleague pic.twitter.com/joUUt74ppi — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) September 24, 2019

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan - India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC): Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 at Richter scale strikes 173 km North West of Lahore, Pakistan. https://t.co/tKPY2lK3dk — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

Strong #earthquake shakes Pakistan 8 min ago. Map of eyewitnesses' felt reports: pic.twitter.com/jI4NxDcYhf — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 24, 2019