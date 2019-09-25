Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that the National Register of Citizens will be implemented in West Bengal, and not a single Hindu will have to leave the country, PTI reported. Vijayvargiya claimed that some political parties and politicians are trying to spread fear in the minds of people about the NRC by spreading rumours.

“As the national general secretary of BJP I want to assure all of you that NRC will be implemented but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country,” Vijayvargiya said at an event in Kolkata. “Each and every Hindu will be given citizenship. There are certain people who are trying to spread canards and misguide the masses.”

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation and other municipal offices in West Bengal have witnessed a sudden increase in demand for birth certificates as panic over the National Register of Citizens grows in the state. The civic body in the state capital, which usually issues around 100 birth certificates daily, is now receiving over 250 applications every day.

BJP leaders, including its National President Amit Shah, have promised to replicate Assam’s NRC in West Bengal if voted to power in the 2021 Assembly elections. More than 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of the citizens’ database in the northeastern state last month. Fears about NRC being implemented in West Bengal have allegedly caused eight deaths already.

