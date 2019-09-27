The big news: Finance minister says banks aren’t having liquidity problems, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan skipped India’s address at SAARC over the Kashmir dispute, and the SC told Ayodhya petitioners to conclude arguments by October 18.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Liquidity is not a problem for any bank,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman after meeting private lenders: The finance minister said the festival season would help revive the economy.
- Pakistan foreign minister boycotts S Jaishankar’s SAARC address as protest against Kashmir move: Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he ‘will not engage with India until and unless they lift the siege and put an end to atrocities in Kashmir’.
- Supreme Court sets October 18 deadline for concluding arguments in Ayodhya case: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who is set to retire on November 17, said ‘it will be miraculous’ if the court delivers the judgement in four weeks.
- Asian Development Bank cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019-’20 from 7% to 6.5%: However, the funding body said India will remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the world this year as well as the next.
- Election Commission agrees to defer Karnataka bye-polls until SC decides on disqualified MLAs’ pleas: The bye-elections were scheduled to be held on October 21, and results announced were due on October 24.
- Top bureaucrats and politicians being investigated in connection with sex scandal in Madhya Pradesh: The police arrested six people, including five women, on Wednesday.
- Social media platforms agree to follow code of ethics in all future polls, says Election Commission: The platforms had followed the code during the Lok Sabha elections as well, and had taken action in 909 cases of violation.
- At least 17 killed, nearly 16,000 rescued amid heavy rain in Pune: Schools and colleges in various tehsils have declared a holiday on Thursday.
- Former French President Jacques Chirac dies at 86: He was only western leader who supported India after the nuclear test in 1998.
- New snake species named after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s younger son: Tejas Thackeray made an immense contribution to the find, so the newly found species has been named ‘Thackeray’s cat snake’.