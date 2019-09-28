Three suspected militants opened fire at Indian security forces on the Batote-Doda highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported. However, PTI reported that the number of militants was two, and ANI said five militants had been trapped.

The militants entered a house and took a man hostage. The house owner was trapped but other members of the family were evacuated, a police officer said.

“This morning at about 7:30 am, three suspicious individuals tried to stop a civil vehicle in general area Batote on NH 244,” Defence Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said earlier in the day. “The driver of the vehicle was alert, did not stop the vehicle and informed the nearest Army post.”

He said the firing was still on. “Exchange of fire took place,” Anand said. “The operation is still on. The suspected ultras are hiding in a nullah but they have been cordoned. Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the place.”

However, PTI reported that the militants had been found hiding in the house following an extensive search of the area. Eventually, fresh firing began between the militants and the security forces.

Meanwhile, a Central Reserve Police Force spokesperson in Delhi told Scroll.in that militants hurled a grenade at CRPF troops stationed at Nawakadal Chowk in Safakadal area of Srinagar on Saturday. The grenade exploded at a distance from the troops, and none were injured.

But reinforcements were immediately sent, and the whole area was cordoned off, in an attempt to neutralise the militants, PTI reported. The militants had spent the night in an abandoned shed on the highway before attacking in the morning.

On September 13, curfew was reimposed in Kishtwar district after suspected militants snatched an AK-47 rifle from the personal security officer of Peoples Democratic Party district president Sheik Nasir. A day earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they had arrested three militants with weapons in Kathua district.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army had warned that the Pakistan Army had stepped up attempts to push as many terrorists as possible into Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under lockdown since August 5, when India abolished the special status for the state under Article 370 of the Constitution. Restrictions are slowly being eased in the Valley.

