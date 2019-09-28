Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal on Saturday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s criticism of the organisation had succeeded in making it synonymous with India, PTI reported. Gopal said he hoped Khan does not stop spreading the name of the RSS now.

“The RSS is only in India and for India,” Gopal said in New Delhi. “It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh [Parivar], then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous.”

“We also wanted that the world should see India and the RSS as one and the same, and not two separate entitles,” Gopal added. “Our Imran sahab has done this job very well and we congratulate him for that. He is spreading our name.”

Gopal said that people who were victims of terrorism now realise that the RSS is also against it. He claimed that this was why Khan was now attacking the RSS. “It is getting so much of fame without doing much and we pray that he should not stop now,” Gopal said.

On Friday, Khan had lashed out at India for abrogating special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. Khan, during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, asked the world to urge India to lift the “inhuman curfew in Kashmir”.

Later, in an interview with CNN, he asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a member of the RSS, believed in the ideology of Hindu supremacy. The Pakistan prime minister added that the organisation also hates Muslims. Khan said that it was the ideology of the RSS that killed Mahatma Gandhi. Khan said he feared there was going to be a “massacre” in Kashmir once the curfew was lifted.

