The big news: NDRF deployed in Bihar as heavy rain kills at least five, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre banned the export of onions to tackle rising prices, and Narendra Modi said e-cigarettes were banned to protect youngsters.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 70 dead in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rain, at least five killed in Bihar; red alert issued: Severe rainfall since Friday has disrupted normal life in Bihar. The weather department has predicted heavy downpour for next two days.
- Centre bans export of onions with immediate effect to tackle rising prices: The ban will be in place until further orders, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
- In Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi says e-cigarettes banned to protect youngsters from addiction: Modi said that while no one had doubts about the harmful impact of regular cigarettes, there was not enough awareness about e-cigarettes.
- In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal asks garba, dandiya organisers to use Aadhaar checks to keep non-Hindus out: The group said that youth belonging to non-Hindu communities were taking part at the events where they behaved inappropriately with female participants.
- House owners in Delhi unwilling to rent home to Unnao rape complainant, court asks DCW to help: The court asked the DCW to form a team of two counsellors who will make arrangements for the family’s accommodation for at least 11 months.
- India counters Pakistan’s remarks on Kashmir at Commonwealth meeting, calls it propaganda: The Indian MPs’ delegation said the tradition of military rule is prevalent in Pakistan, while India had never seen such regime.
- RSS objects to content related to Kashmir, terrorism in web series The Family Man: The organisation alleged that after films and soap operas, content such as these were the new form of anti-nationalism and jihad.
- On return from US, Modi says he saw big change in enthusiasm for India at UN: Thousands of BJP workers were present at Delhi airport to welcome the prime minister.
- Dr Kafeel Khan asks UP government to immediately withdraw his suspension in Gorakhpur child deaths case: The paediatrician said he had faced much trauma over the last two years.
- Sikh police officer shot dead in ‘cold-blooded way’ near Houston, India ‘deeply grieved’: Mike Lee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Sandeep Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.