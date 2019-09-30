Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon has been recommended for the post of Armed Forces Tribunal chairperson, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Monday, according to Live Law. The central government will soon clear the appointment, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court.

The incumbent chairperson, Justice Virender Singh, will retire on October 6. Menon was the welfare commissioner for the Bhopal Gas Victims Compensation Commission from December 2010 to March 2015. He served as the Acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court from 2016 to 2017 and was sworn in as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court on August 9, 2018.

Gogoi made the announcement while hearing a plea seeking an extension of tenure and appointment of members of the tribunal. Venugopal asked the Supreme Court to defer the appointment of the tribunal members since the provisions of the Finance Act governing the appointment were under challenge. He added if the appointments were made now and the judgement strikes down the Finance Act, there could be confusion.

However, the court dismissed the petition.