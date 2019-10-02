At least 42 people died due to rain-related incidents in Bihar between September 27 and September 30, PTI reported on Wednesday. The weather department issued an orange alert for Patna, Khagaria and Begusarai districts for October 3 and October 4, according to The Indian Express. Work to restore the districts back to normalcy was carried out at a faster place more efficiently as the rain subsided on Wednesday.

The state disaster management department said that a total of 17.09 lakh people were affected due to the rain and subsequent floods. Patna, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur, Khagaria and Vaishali are among the worst-hit districts.

The capital city of Patna recorded 342.5 mm of rain in the three days as opposed to the state average of 255 mm, the department’s release added. Six National Disaster Response Force teams and two State Disaster Response Force teams have rescued over 10,000 stranded locals, including 31 pregnant women and 361 patients who were taken to hospitals.

Homes with sump pumps were being run at “full capacity” to drain water while three heavy-duty pumps were brought from Bilaspur to hasten the process. The Patna Municipal Corporation along with the urban development department also brought in high tech machines to pump out the water from flooded areas, NDTV reported.

Due to the prevailing situation, the education department postponed cultural events in schools, which were earlier asked to remain open to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that the heavy rainfall was a consequence of climate change. “This year in July there were flash floods in 12-13 districts,” he said, according to ANI. “Later,water level in river Ganga rose. Now, sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna.”

On Tuesday, Kumar had lost his temper with reporters when questioned about the incessant rain and floods in his state. “I am asking in how many parts of the country and across the world, have there been floods?” he had said. “Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?”

