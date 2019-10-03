Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Thursday appeared before the Alipore court in Kolkata, which granted him bail in the Saradha scam case on the basis of two bonds for Rs 50,000 each, PTI reported. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had provided anticipatory bail to Kumar on grounds that he would cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation in its inquiry.

The High Court had ruled that there was no need for “custodial interrogation” of Kumar in the case and also asked the investigating agency to give a 48-hour notice before summons. The court also said that in case the former Kolkata police chief is arrested, he can get bail immediately after paying the security bonds.

Local media reports suggest that the CBI may approach the Supreme Court against the High Court order. Kumar has failed to appear for questioning despite being issued multiple summons.

Kumar, who is now the additional director general in the state Crime Investigation Department, had filed an anticipatory bail application on September 20 in the Alipore district and sessions court. This came a day after another court in the city had said the CBI had complete right to arrest him as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had withdrawn his interim protection.

The Saradha company ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal, allegedly defrauding lakhs of people. Thousands of crores of rupees were lost after the scheme collapsed in 2013. Its promoter Sudipta Sen was arrested the same year.

Kumar headed the Special Investigation Team set up by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the scam. After the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI in 2014, the agency wanted to question him. However, he reportedly gave evasive replies during interrogation in Shillong in February.

