The big news: Manmohan Singh to be among first Kartarpur pilgrims, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An adviser to the J&K Governor said detained Kashmiri politicians will be released one by one, and four police officers were killed in Paris.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Manmohan Singh accepts Punjab CM’s invitation to join first group of Kartarpur pilgrims: The Punjab CMO said that President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi will attend Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.
- Kashmir politicians will be released from detention ‘one by one’, says adviser to J&K governor: Detained political leaders in Jammu have reportedly been released.
- At least four officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that multiple people were fatally wounded.
- P Chidambaram gets two more weeks of custody in INX Media case, to be allowed home food once a day: Chidambaram was produced in court on Thursday after his judicial custody ended.
- Two top HDIL officials arrested by Mumbai Police in PMC Bank case, say reports: The authorities also seized property worth Rs 3,500 crore in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the company.
- Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar appears before Alipore court, gets bail: The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Kumar on grounds that he would cooperate with the CBI.
- Delhi on alert after intelligence input warns of terror strikes, say reports: All deputy commissioners of police have been directed to increase security particularly at railway and metro stations and malls.
- Toll rises to 73 in Bihar rains, IMD predicts rain for two more days: Bhagalpur, which has 12 confirmed deaths due to heavy rain, is reportedly the worst-hit district.
- US says ‘India is a protectionist country, but we’re negotiating a limited trade deal’: Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the United States does not believe India is eligible for the Generalised System of Preferences programme.
- European Union’s top court says member countries can ask Facebook to take down content: The top court’s order came after a former leader of Austria’s Green Party demanded that Facebook remove derogatory remarks about her from its platform.
