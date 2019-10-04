The big news: Pakistan should behave like a normal neighbour, says India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former PMC Bank MD was arrested, and IAF chief admitted that the force had shot down its own helicopter in Budgam in February.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Criticism by Turkey and Malaysia about Kashmir at UNGA were biased, claims India: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar added that Pakistan should behave like a normal neighbouring country but it does not do so. Meanwhile, MEA Jaishankar told the World Economic Forum that nationalism was not a negative ideology.
- Former managing director of PMC Bank arrested, two HDIL directors sent to police custody: The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six locations in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the bank.
- IAF shot down its own helicopter in Budgam in February, air force chief admits: Rakesh Bhadauria said the court of inquiry had found that air force’s missile had hit its own chopper.
- FIR filed against 49 writers and filmmakers who appealed to PM Modi to stop mob lynchings: A lawyer in Muzaffarpur has accused them of tarnishing the country’s image, and undermining ‘the impressive performance of the prime minister’. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, attacked BJP and said India was becoming an authoritarian state.
- RBI lowers GDP growth forecast to 6.1% amid economic slowdown: The top bank also slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15%. Sensex and Nifty 50 fell by over 1% each after the RBI cut GDP growth projection. Meanwhile, the auto sector crisis worsened as Ashok Leyland shut several plants for up to 15 days this month.
- In Madhya Pradesh, an 18-month-old Adivasi child allegedly beaten to death in dispute over open defecation: The incident occurred 10 days after two Dalit children were allegedly meted the same treatment for defecating on the street in the state’s Shivpuri district.
- SC extends Gautam Navlakha’s interim protection from arrest till October 15 in Bhima Koregaon case: The top court directed the Maharashtra government to place before it the material collected during the ongoing investigation against the activist.
- Bombay HC refuses to declare Aarey a forest area, clears tree-cutting for Metro project: The court dismissed one of the petitions on the principle of commonality, saying the remedy sought can be provided by Supreme Court or the green tribunal.
- Madras HC says NEET impersonation fraud could be spread across India, not just Tamil Nadu: The scam came to light last month after a student was accused of obtaining admission to an MBBS course by hiring a proxy to write his entrance exam.
- ‘Find a better location to rebuild the shrine,’ SC tells petitioners in Ravidas temple demolition case: The top court said it respected the sentiments of everyone but law has to be followed in the matter.