The big news: Supreme Court to hear plea against Aarey tree cutting today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mehbooba Mufti’s party leaders deferred meeting with her two months into her detention, and a second whistleblower came out against Trump.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to hear urgent plea against Aarey tree cutting on Monday: A Mumbai court released 29 protestors on conditional bail. Meanwhile, the city Metro project chief called the tree cuttings ‘inevitable’ destruction.
- Peoples Democratic Party delegation defers meeting with detained chief Mehbooba Mufti: No reason was cited for the sudden change of the party’s plans.
- Second whistleblower with knowledge of Trump’s calls in Ukraine scandal speaks to intelligence head: The whistleblower, an intelligence officer himself, spoke to internal watchdog office chief Michael Atkinson, his lawyer said.
- Artist Shireen Mody found dead in Goa home, police suspect gardener who died in escape attempt: After the murder, Praful Jana may have panicked and tried to escape but the huge compound walls made it difficult. He fell down in the attempt to scale them.
- Centre hasn’t filed any sedition case against 49 individuals who wrote to PM, says Prakash Javadekar: On Friday, filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnan, one of the signatories, urged the government to introduce a law to stop mob killings.
- AIADMK leader says police should book the wind for collapse of banner that killed Tamil Nadu techie: C Ponnaiyan said that former AIADMK councillor Jayagopal, who has been arrested, had not pulled the banner down on the victim himself.
- Woman in Kerala arrested for allegedly murdering six family members over 14 years: Five of the bodies were exhumed on Friday after a family member raised suspicion and filed a police complaint.
- National Conference leaders meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah two months after their detention: Farooq Abdullah flashed a victory sign to camerapersons as he posed with the delegation outside his Srinagar home.
- Soldier who was captured by Pakistan in 2016 quits Indian Army, alleges harassment: The soldier, who was handed over to India after four months of torture, said he was being harassed and looked at with suspicion. The Army refuted his charges.
- Iraq prime minister’s Cabinet announces slew of reforms in attempt to curb massive protests: The reforms included land distribution, military enlistment, increased welfare stipends, and building large complexes to boost employment.