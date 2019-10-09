The big news: China changes stance on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi meeting, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnath Singh received India’s first Rafale jet in France, and the White House said Donald Trump will not cooperate in the impeachment inquiry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- China says India and Pakistan should resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue: China’s foreign minister had last month called for the matter to be resolved according to ‘UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement’.
- France hands over first Rafale fighter jet, Rajnath Singh says it’s a ‘historic day’ for India: The first batch of four jets, however, will arrive in India only by May next year.
- White House says it will not cooperate with impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump: A letter sent to leaders of the Democratic Party called the allegations ‘baseless and constitutionally invalid’.
- Lynching is a ‘western construct’ used to defame India, claims RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said ‘it’s a lie to say RSS has nothing to do with lynchings’.
- Nobel Prize in Physics goes to James Peebles, Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz for work in cosmology: Peebles got the prize for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology and Mayor and Queloz for their discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.
- Congress’ biggest problem is our leader walked away, says Salman Khurshid on Rahul Gandhi’s exit: Khurshid added that the Congress was facing attrition because it took too long to come to terms with its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
- Asim Omar, chief of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, killed in joint US-Afghan operation: Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security also said that six more members of the outfit were killed in the September 23 raid.
- AAP criticises Centre for not allowing CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Denmark: AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the world believed India produced a lot of pollution, but Kejriwal was going to Denmark to highlight a positive aspect of India.
- US House panel says it is time for India to lift curbs in J&K, give Kashmiris same rights as other Indians: Over 250 eminent citizens called the situation unacceptable, urged PM to roll back restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defended his criticism of India.
- United Nations may run out of money by October-end, says Secretary General Antonio Guterres: He said the world body is running a deficit of $230 million, as of the end of September.