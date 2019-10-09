A look at the headlines right now:

China says India and Pakistan should resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue: China’s foreign minister had last month called for the matter to be resolved according to ‘UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement’. France hands over first Rafale fighter jet, Rajnath Singh says it’s a ‘historic day’ for India: The first batch of four jets, however, will arrive in India only by May next year. White House says it will not cooperate with impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump: A letter sent to leaders of the Democratic Party called the allegations ‘baseless and constitutionally invalid’. Lynching is a ‘western construct’ used to defame India, claims RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said ‘it’s a lie to say RSS has nothing to do with lynchings’. Nobel Prize in Physics goes to James Peebles, Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz for work in cosmology: Peebles got the prize for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology and Mayor and Queloz for their discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star. Congress’ biggest problem is our leader walked away, says Salman Khurshid on Rahul Gandhi’s exit: Khurshid added that the Congress was facing attrition because it took too long to come to terms with its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Asim Omar, chief of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, killed in joint US-Afghan operation: Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security also said that six more members of the outfit were killed in the September 23 raid. AAP criticises Centre for not allowing CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Denmark: AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the world believed India produced a lot of pollution, but Kejriwal was going to Denmark to highlight a positive aspect of India. US House panel says it is time for India to lift curbs in J&K, give Kashmiris same rights as other Indians: Over 250 eminent citizens called the situation unacceptable, urged PM to roll back restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defended his criticism of India. United Nations may run out of money by October-end, says Secretary General Antonio Guterres: He said the world body is running a deficit of $230 million, as of the end of September.