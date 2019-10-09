Top news: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says effects of global slowdown more pronounced in India
International Monetary Fund’s new Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday said a “synchronised slowdown” of the global economy was having a “more pronounced” effect on emerging market economies such as India. She pointed out that widespread deceleration meant growth in 2019-’20 would fall to its “lowest rate” since the beginning of the decade.
China on Tuesday called for talks between India and Pakistan to resolve the conflict over Jammu and Kashmir. This came after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his United Nations General Assembly address last month that the matter should be resolved according to “UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement”.
Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit India on October 11-12 for second informal summit in Chennai
China’s President Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to October 12 for the second informal summit between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
‘Do not review Romila Thapar’s professor emerita status,’ American Historical Association urges JNU
The American Historical Association – the largest group of professional historians in the world – has written to Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, arguing against his administration’s review of Romila Thapar’s status as emeritus professor.
The association’s President John McNeill wrote to Kumar on October 7, citing Thapar’s contributions and achievements. It reminded the vice chancellor that the historian was named an AHA honorary foreign member in 2009 in “recognition of her standing as one of India’s most distinguished historians”
FIR against celebrities: Javadekar blames ‘tukde-tukde gang’ for rumours of Centre’s involvement
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday that neither the Bharatiya Janata Party nor the government had anything to do with the first information report filed against 49 individuals, charging them with sedition for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This has nothing to do with the BJP and the government,” Javadekar said.
Congress’ biggest problem is our leader walked away, says Salman Khurshid on Rahul Gandhi’s exit
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said the departure of Rahul Gandhi has left a vacuum in the party, AP reported. Weeks ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21, Khurshid said Congress may not be able to win the elections or ensure its own future.
“We haven’t really got together to analyse why we got defeated [in the Lok Sabha elections],” Khurshid said in an interview. “Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away. It has kind of left a vacuum. Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn’t so.”