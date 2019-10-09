Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not get clearance for a visit to Denmark for a climate summit because it was an event for “mayor- and minister-level” participants, the Centre said on Wednesday. A West Bengal minister was instead going to attend the summit, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Javadekar also said that there is a separate protocol when political functionaries like chief ministers are invited, NDTV reported.

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh had attacked the central government for not granting political clearance to Kejriwal for the summit. Singh had said Kejriwal was not going to Denmark for a vacation but to hold a conference with mayors of 100 cities of Asia.

The C40 Climate Summit began in Denmark on Wednesday, and will end on Saturday. Kejriwal was to leave for Denmark at 2 pm on Tuesday.

“This is very unfortunate,” Singh had told ANI. “I don’t know why the Narendra Modi-led government is behaving with such hostility towards us. Because Kejriwal was not going to Denmark for a vacation. He was going to the summit to tell mayors of 100 cities how pollution was reduced by 25% in Delhi.”

Last week, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in response to a query that a decision on permission to go abroad is taken on the basis of multiple considerations. “I do not answer query specific to political clearance,” he said. “And if you understand how it functions, we get hundreds of requests for political clearances every month from ministries, secretaries, bureaucrats. A decision is based on multiple inputs.”

