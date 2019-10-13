A look at the headlines right now:

Dance of dragon, elephant correct choice for China and India, says Chinese President Xi Jinping: Xi said New Delhi and Beijing should not let bilateral disagreements come in the way of diluting the cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece robbed in Delhi, police look for accused: Damayanti Ben Modi had reached the city from Amritsar, and was getting out of an autorickshaw when the incident occurred. There’s no economic slowdown, claims Ravi Shankar Prasad, cites healthy Bollywood boxoffice as proof: The Union minister claimed that three movies earned over Rs 120 crore in a day, and added that this showed the economy was sound. Postpaid mobile phone services to be restored in Kashmir Valley from Monday noon: Mobile phone services had already been restored in Jammu and Ladakh regions, and in the Kupwara district of Kashmir. Meanwhile, at least five people were injured after militants lobbed grenades at a market area in Srinagar. Day after raids, ex-deputy CM Parameshwara’s aide allegedly commits suicide in Bengaluru: An unidentified senior income tax official said that while Ramesh was with Parameshwara during the raids, his statement had not been recorded. In Odisha, 272 families denied full quota of food rations due to lack of Aadhaar-linking, say activists: A survey by the Right to Food campaign showed that 17 of these families did not receive any ration at all for the months of September and October. Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge becomes first person to complete marathon in under two hours: The Kenyan completed the specially prepared course in 1 hr 59 min 40.2 sec but it won’t be validated as a record. Former AAP leader Alka Lamba joins Congress: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had on September 19 disqualified Lamba from the House, days after she tweeted her resignation. Women will be exempted from odd-even policy, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: However, unlike in the past, privately-owned CNG vehicles will not be exempted. Mukesh Ambani retains top spot in Forbes list of richest Indians, Gautam Adani jumps from 10th to 2nd place: Wipro founder Azim Premji lost his second spot and was ranked 17th after his decision to give away a huge chunk of his money to philanthropy