The big news: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee concerned over Indian economy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US sanctioned Turkey in response to its offensive in Syria, and Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo won the 2019 Booker Prize.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GDP growth slowdown ‘is a very serious concern’, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee tells CNBC-TV18: The economist, who won the prize along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, said the government should conduct pilot studies and evaluate poverty alleviation policies before implementing them.
- US orders sanctions against Turkey, Trump says he is prepared to ‘swiftly destroy’ its economy: The president added that he had issued an order to immediately freeze negotiations on a US-Turkey trade deal and reimpose tariffs of 50% on Turkish steel.
- Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo share 2019 Booker Prize as judges ‘flout rules’: Evaristo is the first black woman to win the prize, while 79-year-old Atwood is now the oldest person to get the award.
- RBI raises PMC Bank customers’ withdrawal limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000: Meanwhile, a court in Mumbai on Monday extended till October 16 the police custody of HDIL Directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, and PMC Bank former Chairperson Waryam Singh.
- Red Corner Notices issued against Nirav Modi’s brothers in PNB scam no longer visible on Interpol site: It is not clear whether the notices were executed or withdrawn.
- IAS officer among five UP officials suspended because of alleged negligence in managing cow shelter: Chief Secretary RK Tiwari alleged that the officials in Maharajganj district falsified figures at a state-run cow shelter in Nichlaul tehsil.
- Postpaid mobile services in Kashmir restored after 72 days: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said boys and girls in Kashmir can now talk to each other on phone after postpaid mobile services resumed.
- Police name 51 people, including Umbha village head and his brothers, in chargesheet in Sonbhadra killings: Eleven Adivasis were killed by village head Yagyadutt Bhuriya and his associates over a land dispute in Umbha on July 17.
- Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband says Centre is in ‘denial mode’ about economic slowdown: In an op-ed article in ‘The Hindu’, economist Parakala Prabhakar advised the BJP to ‘wholly embrace’ the PV Narasimha Rao-Manmohan Singh economic architecture.
- Xi Jinping warns of ‘bodies smashed, bones ground to powder’ amid Hong Kong protest: During his visit to Nepal, the president said external forces supporting the division of China ‘can only be regarded as delusional’.