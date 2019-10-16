The big news: IMF cites sector-specific weaknesses to lower growth forecast, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Farooq Abdullah’s sister and daughter were detained in Srinagar, and SC Justice Arun Mishra refused to recuse from land acquisition case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IMF slashes India’s GDP growth projection to 6.1% for 2019-’20, cites ‘sector-specific weaknesses’: The fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath claimed major economies were slowing down because of ‘idiosyncratic reasons’ but were expected to recover in 2020.
- Farooq Abdullah’s sister, daughter among women detained after protests break out in Srinagar: Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police refuted Amit Shah’s claim that Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti were booked under PSA
- SC Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse from Land Acquisition Act case, says his ‘integrity is clear’: He asked petitioners to provide a satisfactory reason for his recusal, adding that no single judge can overrule the others in a five-judge Bench.
- P Chidambaram will be arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in INX Media case, say reports: The Congress leader, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, is in Tihar Jail at present.
- J&K government misled Supreme Court about Srinagar media centre timings, say journalists: The government made the erroneous claim in its response to a writ petition filed in the top court by ‘Kashmir Times’ Editor Anuradha Bhasin.
- ‘Tomorrow is the last day of hearing,’ says CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Ayodhya case: Muslim petitioners asked Supreme Court to restore Babri mosque, said they own the land.
- Mob kills 25-year-old man on suspicion of stealing from Telangana temple, murder case registered: Villagers beat up G Gangadhar, who worked as a mason, and then handed him over to the police. He later succumbed to his injuries.
- In Maharashtra poll manifesto, BJP proposes Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and five crore jobs: The saffron party also promised to confer India’s highest civilian award on social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.
- Modi promises to stop water from flowing to Pakistan, bring it back for farmers in Haryana: The prime minister accused the Congress of spreading lies about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
- West Bengal governor says he was insulted at Durga Puja event hosted by CM Mamata Banerjee: Jagdeep Dhankar claimed he was made to sit on a separate stage during the programme on October 11, and was not shown on television even for a second.