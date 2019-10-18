A look at the headlines right now:

Bangladeshi border guards claim they fired at BSF soldiers in ‘self defence’: The Bangladeshi soldiers alleged that the firing began after BSF soldiers, who ‘crossed border’, were told they will be handed over to authorities. India worked on fundamentals of its economy, but more structural reforms needed, says IMF: Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the country was taking step to consolidate banks, which should help resolve some matters. Turkey agrees to a five-day ceasefire in northern Syria, says US: During this period, the US will help in facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish-led forces from the declared ‘safe zone’. ‘Congress is not against Savarkar, it only opposes his Hindutva ideology,’ says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister reminded reporters in Mumbai that Indira Gandhi had issued a postal stamp commemorating the Hindutva icon. P Chidambaram sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till October 24 in INX Media case: The court in Delhi also extended the Congress leader’s judicial custody by a week in the corruption case filed by the CBI. Theatre actor accused of sexual harassment by student, quits as faculty at top Kolkata college: The complainant alleged that the incident took place in March at accused Sudipto Chatterjee’s home. For Kartarpur project, agreement reached with Pakistan on everything except service fee matter, says MEA: Islamabad wants devotees visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal to pay $20. In India, 8.8 lakh children under five years – highest in the world – died in 2018, says UNICEF: The report, which was released on Wednesday, pointed out that malnutrition caused 69% of under-five deaths in India. ‘It is necessary to rewrite history from Indian point of view,’ says Amit Shah: In an interview to News18 on Wednesday, he said the Centre was preparing for a nationwide NRC, and claimed that mob lynchings had not increased during BJP rule. ISRO releases first illuminated image of lunar surface taken by Chandrayaan-2: The space agency said it had started spectroscopic studies of the surface.