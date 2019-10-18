The big news: Bangladesh border guards say BSF jawan killed in self defence, and 9 other top stories
- Bangladeshi border guards claim they fired at BSF soldiers in ‘self defence’: The Bangladeshi soldiers alleged that the firing began after BSF soldiers, who ‘crossed border’, were told they will be handed over to authorities.
- India worked on fundamentals of its economy, but more structural reforms needed, says IMF: Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the country was taking step to consolidate banks, which should help resolve some matters.
- Turkey agrees to a five-day ceasefire in northern Syria, says US: During this period, the US will help in facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish-led forces from the declared ‘safe zone’.
- ‘Congress is not against Savarkar, it only opposes his Hindutva ideology,’ says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister reminded reporters in Mumbai that Indira Gandhi had issued a postal stamp commemorating the Hindutva icon.
- P Chidambaram sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till October 24 in INX Media case: The court in Delhi also extended the Congress leader’s judicial custody by a week in the corruption case filed by the CBI.
- Theatre actor accused of sexual harassment by student, quits as faculty at top Kolkata college: The complainant alleged that the incident took place in March at accused Sudipto Chatterjee’s home.
- For Kartarpur project, agreement reached with Pakistan on everything except service fee matter, says MEA: Islamabad wants devotees visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal to pay $20.
- In India, 8.8 lakh children under five years – highest in the world – died in 2018, says UNICEF: The report, which was released on Wednesday, pointed out that malnutrition caused 69% of under-five deaths in India.
- ‘It is necessary to rewrite history from Indian point of view,’ says Amit Shah: In an interview to News18 on Wednesday, he said the Centre was preparing for a nationwide NRC, and claimed that mob lynchings had not increased during BJP rule.
- ISRO releases first illuminated image of lunar surface taken by Chandrayaan-2: The space agency said it had started spectroscopic studies of the surface.