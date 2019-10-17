Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday denied that mob lynchings had increased under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, News18 reported. He also said there was no need for a new law to stop lynchings.

“If any person is killed, we have section 302 for that,” Shah told News18 in an interview. “This has been applied everywhere. Bharatiya Janata Party governments have investigated such matters and chargesheeted suspects. Now, if you want to give it a political angle or you want to understand this as a social evil, then that is what society has to decide.” Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code prescribes the punishment for murder.

The Supreme Court had last year asked the Centre to enact a legislation against mob lynchings. West Bengal and Rajasthan have already passed a new law against such killings. But Shah said: “There are laws, and there is a need to properly investigate the matter, apply those laws. Home ministry has issued an advisory in the matter too.”

“The instances of so called mob-lynchings haven’t increased under the BJP,” Shah said. “A certain propaganda is being created about this.”

Shah also denied that the victims of lynching are generally Muslims or Dalits. “It isn’t as such. You can look at the analysis of previous incidents too,” the BJP national president said. “Such incidents happen to the poor.”

In July, 49 eminent personalities had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against mob lynchings. In the letter, the individuals said that “Jai Shri Ram” had become a provocative war cry” and the reason for a number of lynchings. A sedition case was filed against these individuals last month for allegedly tarnishing the image of the country. The government said that it had nothing to do with the case.

However, the Bihar Police said on October 9 that the case will be closed, as it is “maliciously false”.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat had in his Vijayadashami speech on October 8 also referred to the problem of lynchings. However, Bhagwat, while criticising the act, claimed that lynching was a western concept.

No rift with Janata Dal (United), says Shah

Amit Shah on Wednesday also announced that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the leader of the BJP-Janata Dal (United) coalition for the Assembly polls in Bihar to be held next year. Shah said that the alliance is “unbreakable” and will contest the Assembly elections together.

When asked about a reported rift between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United), Shah said: “In a coalition, there are always tiffs and they should be considered a parameter of a healthy coalition. The only thing is that these differences in opinion shouldn’t turn into a change of hearts.”

Rumours of a rift began when the Janata Dal (United) was offered just one ministerial berth at the Centre following the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections. After declining this berth, Kumar expanded the Bihar Cabinet, but did not include a single BJP MLA. Both parties also did not attend Iftaar feasts organised by the other.

