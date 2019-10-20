A look at the headlines right now:

Two soldiers, one civilian killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara: Three civilians were also injured in the firing. Trade talks between India and US going on in ‘full speed’, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said she had spoken to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the trade deal at the IMF headquarters. Kamlesh Tiwari’s family meets Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath, asks for statue and a road named in his honour: The murdered Hindutva leader ’s family called for NIA inquiry into the killing. No one else called for dialogue in Kashmir as much as I did as home minister, says Rajnath Singh: He claimed to have tried to include former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the discussions and sent Opposition leaders to talk to separatists. Political solution without Naga flag, Constitution is inconclusive, says NSCN(IM): The group also clarified that the 2015 framework agreement was the meeting point for the two sides and the “rallying point for the divided Nagas’. In Ayodhya case, deity’s lawyers seek disputed, acquired land for ‘convenience of devotees’: Ramlalla Virajman’s counsel said the Muslim parties were no longer entitled to the land or equitable relief as the Babri Masjid did not exist anymore. Britain PM Boris Johnson sends unsigned request to delay Brexit after losing House of Commons vote: The prime minister also sent another signed letter, where he said the delay would be a mistake. Former BJP MLA’s daughter moves HC against family for allegedly forcing her to get married: Bharti Singh also refuted the allegation that she was mentally disturbed and accused her father of tampering with her health documents. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with Ravidas Temple demolition protest, gets bail: Azad, who was taken into custody along with 95 people, has been lodged in Tihar Jail since August on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. Abhijit Banerjee responds to NYAY criticism, says he would have also helped BJP if it had asked him: Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics, also said that India’s GDP growth rate is likely to fall even lower than 5% in the coming quarters.