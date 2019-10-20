The big news: Army retaliates as three killed in exchange of fire in J&K, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sitharaman said trade talks between India and the US were going on in ‘full speed’, and murdered Hindu leader’s family demanded NIA probe.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two soldiers, one civilian killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara: Three civilians were also injured in the firing.
- Trade talks between India and US going on in ‘full speed’, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said she had spoken to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the trade deal at the IMF headquarters.
- Kamlesh Tiwari’s family meets Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath, asks for statue and a road named in his honour: The murdered Hindutva leader ’s family called for NIA inquiry into the killing.
- No one else called for dialogue in Kashmir as much as I did as home minister, says Rajnath Singh: He claimed to have tried to include former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the discussions and sent Opposition leaders to talk to separatists.
- Political solution without Naga flag, Constitution is inconclusive, says NSCN(IM): The group also clarified that the 2015 framework agreement was the meeting point for the two sides and the “rallying point for the divided Nagas’.
- In Ayodhya case, deity’s lawyers seek disputed, acquired land for ‘convenience of devotees’: Ramlalla Virajman’s counsel said the Muslim parties were no longer entitled to the land or equitable relief as the Babri Masjid did not exist anymore.
- Britain PM Boris Johnson sends unsigned request to delay Brexit after losing House of Commons vote: The prime minister also sent another signed letter, where he said the delay would be a mistake.
- Former BJP MLA’s daughter moves HC against family for allegedly forcing her to get married: Bharti Singh also refuted the allegation that she was mentally disturbed and accused her father of tampering with her health documents.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with Ravidas Temple demolition protest, gets bail: Azad, who was taken into custody along with 95 people, has been lodged in Tihar Jail since August on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.
- Abhijit Banerjee responds to NYAY criticism, says he would have also helped BJP if it had asked him: Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics, also said that India’s GDP growth rate is likely to fall even lower than 5% in the coming quarters.