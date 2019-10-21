The police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district have launched a search operation to arrest those responsible for killing a cattle rearer last week, The Indian Express reported on Monday. The accused allegedly belong to the students’ body of a tribal community.

District police officials said the cattle-rearing community in a remote sandbar in Dibrugarh was attacked for refusing to pay donation for the foundation day celebrations of the Takam Mising Porin Kebang, the students’ body of the Mising tribe.

“A hunt is on to nab the accused, most of whom have fled to other districts,” said Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah. “The group had submitted a letter, requesting donation. The villagers here claimed to have detained two boys of the group which had come to serve the letter.”

The members of the students’ group allegedly attacked the villagers in large numbers of October 19, and burnt their homes. “One person, Murali Yadav, aged around 55, succumbed to injuries,” Borah said. “Another person was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment.”

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner of Police Pallav Gopal Jha said the area was calm at present. He added that the police were hopeful of making arrests soon, and were planning to compensate the victim’s kin.

“We have placed a demand of Rs 10 lakh compensation and a job for the kin of the deceased,” said All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad President Kailash Gupta. “Also, there should be a police outpost near the village – it is very remote. You have to cross the river and then walk for a long time to reach it.”

Takam Mising Porin Kebang President Naresh Kumbang said the student body was looking into the allegations. “We have also called for a meeting today,” he added.

There have been a number of mob lynchings in India, including Assam, since March. A spate of mob lynchings has claimed dozens of lives in Maharashtra, Tripura, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Karnataka. In July, 49 eminent personalities wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against mob lynchings.