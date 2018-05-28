The Hyderabad Police arrested 15 people for murdering a transwoman in the city’s Chandrayangutta area over a rumour that she was a member of a kidnapping group, ANI reported on Monday.

The mob reportedly pelted stones at a group of transgender women collecting alms in the city and even attacked police personnel who tried to stop the lynching, News18 reported. The death takes the toll from mob lynchings over kidnapping rumours to four in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the last 13 days.

Hyderabad Police have also arrested two students on charges of forwarding a video that had incorrect information on kidnapping gangs operating in Hyderabad.

The police are conducting awareness campaigns to counter the spread of these fake rumours and warned them against resorting to violence.