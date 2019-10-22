A look at the headlines right now:

Hurriyat leaders, mainstream politicians have never lost their children to terrorism, says J&K governor: Satya Pal Malik blamed affluent and powerful sections of Kashmiri society for crushing the dreams of ordinary people in the state, and destroying their lives. P Chidambaram gets bail from Supreme Court in INX Media case filed by CBI: The 74-year-old former minister has been in jail since September 5. West Bengal Governor asks if there is censorship after district officials refuse to meet him: The officials reportedly informed Jagdeep Dhankar that they would require prior permission from the state government for the meeting. Infosys shares tank nearly 17%, investor wealth worth Rs 53,000 crore wiped out in a day: Stock prices dived a day after the company disclosed that it had received anonymous whistleblower complaints accusing its CEO and CFO of unethical practices. Services of state-run lenders in parts of India disrupted due to anti-merger protest: The two unions that called the one-day protest demanded recovery of bad loans, stringent action against defaulters, and job security. More than 260 public figures urge President Kovind to get J&K local council polls postponed: Faith in the electoral process will erode if elections are held in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, they told the president in a letter. Delhi court issues production warrants for former Ranbaxy promoters in Rs 740 crore fraud case: The Singh brothers had on Friday sought interim bail from the court, saying that they wanted to settle the case with the complainant. Karnataka High Court orders HAL employees to call off strike and return to work: More than 20,000 workers in the aerospace major’s nine units have been on strike since October 14, demanding wage revision. A small group of US soldiers will remain in Syria, says Trump, defends decision to pull out troops: The US president said some soldiers would be stationed at oil fields while others would be deployed near Israel and Jordan. Rajasthan BSP workers garland two of their leaders with shoes, parade them on donkeys: The workers blamed them for corruption in ticket distribution during last year’s Assembly polls. Mayawati, however, alleged the Congress was behind the attack.