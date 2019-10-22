The big news: J&K governor castigates Hurriyat and mainstream politicians, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress leader P Chidambaram got bail in one of the INX Media cases, and the governor of West Bengal lashed out at state government.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hurriyat leaders, mainstream politicians have never lost their children to terrorism, says J&K governor: Satya Pal Malik blamed affluent and powerful sections of Kashmiri society for crushing the dreams of ordinary people in the state, and destroying their lives.
- P Chidambaram gets bail from Supreme Court in INX Media case filed by CBI: The 74-year-old former minister has been in jail since September 5.
- West Bengal Governor asks if there is censorship after district officials refuse to meet him: The officials reportedly informed Jagdeep Dhankar that they would require prior permission from the state government for the meeting.
- Infosys shares tank nearly 17%, investor wealth worth Rs 53,000 crore wiped out in a day: Stock prices dived a day after the company disclosed that it had received anonymous whistleblower complaints accusing its CEO and CFO of unethical practices.
- Services of state-run lenders in parts of India disrupted due to anti-merger protest: The two unions that called the one-day protest demanded recovery of bad loans, stringent action against defaulters, and job security.
- More than 260 public figures urge President Kovind to get J&K local council polls postponed: Faith in the electoral process will erode if elections are held in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, they told the president in a letter.
- Delhi court issues production warrants for former Ranbaxy promoters in Rs 740 crore fraud case: The Singh brothers had on Friday sought interim bail from the court, saying that they wanted to settle the case with the complainant.
- Karnataka High Court orders HAL employees to call off strike and return to work: More than 20,000 workers in the aerospace major’s nine units have been on strike since October 14, demanding wage revision.
- A small group of US soldiers will remain in Syria, says Trump, defends decision to pull out troops: The US president said some soldiers would be stationed at oil fields while others would be deployed near Israel and Jordan.
- Rajasthan BSP workers garland two of their leaders with shoes, parade them on donkeys: The workers blamed them for corruption in ticket distribution during last year’s Assembly polls. Mayawati, however, alleged the Congress was behind the attack.