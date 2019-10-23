The big news: Two prime suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case arrested, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US lawmakers expressed concerns over curbs in Kashmir, and a Jammu court ordered filing of an FIR against Kathua rape investigators.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two main suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case arrested near Gujarat-Rajasthan border: Primary probe revealed Ashfaq Shaikh and Moinuddin Pathan had committed the crime ‘in retribution to purported statements by the deceased’, the ATS said.
- US expresses concerns about Kashmir, criticises Pakistan for harbouring terrorists: Alice Wells called for dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad under the Simla Agreement to reduce tensions in the region.
- Jammu court orders FIR against Kathua case investigators for allegedly torturing witnesses: The order was based on a complaint by three people who alleged torture during interrogation to ‘provide false evidence’ against one of the accused in the case.
- Re-polling at five booths in five Assembly constituencies of Haryana today: The poll officials said they had noticed ‘some shortcomings’ in these booths.
- P Chidambaram gets bail from Supreme Court in INX Media case filed by CBI: The 74-year-old former minister has been in jail since September 5.
- UP court dismisses Chinmayanand’s plea to charge complainant under Gangsters Act: The former Union minister’s lawyer said the judge in Shahjahanpur directed her to send the application to the relevant court.
- Services of state-run lenders in parts of India disrupted due to anti-merger protest: The two unions that called the one-day protest demanded recovery of bad loans, stringent action against defaulters, and job security.
- LGBTQI activists allege the far-right disrupted Kashmir event in London: In a letter to Independent, they accused the protestors, who claimed to be queer people, of smearing the critics of India’s actions in Kashmir as homophobic.
- A small group of US soldiers will remain in Syria, says Trump, defends decision to pull out troops: The US president said some soldiers would be stationed at oil fields while others would be deployed near Israel and Jordan.
- Delhi court issues production warrants for former Ranbaxy promoters in Rs 740 crore fraud case: The Singh brothers had on Friday sought interim bail from the court, saying that they wanted to settle the case with the complainant.