Two main suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case arrested near Gujarat-Rajasthan border: Primary probe revealed Ashfaq Shaikh and Moinuddin Pathan had committed the crime ‘in retribution to purported statements by the deceased’, the ATS said. US expresses concerns about Kashmir, criticises Pakistan for harbouring terrorists: Alice Wells called for dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad under the Simla Agreement to reduce tensions in the region. Jammu court orders FIR against Kathua case investigators for allegedly torturing witnesses: The order was based on a complaint by three people who alleged torture during interrogation to ‘provide false evidence’ against one of the accused in the case. Re-polling at five booths in five Assembly constituencies of Haryana today: The poll officials said they had noticed ‘some shortcomings’ in these booths. P Chidambaram gets bail from Supreme Court in INX Media case filed by CBI: The 74-year-old former minister has been in jail since September 5. UP court dismisses Chinmayanand’s plea to charge complainant under Gangsters Act: The former Union minister’s lawyer said the judge in Shahjahanpur directed her to send the application to the relevant court. Services of state-run lenders in parts of India disrupted due to anti-merger protest: The two unions that called the one-day protest demanded recovery of bad loans, stringent action against defaulters, and job security. LGBTQI activists allege the far-right disrupted Kashmir event in London: In a letter to Independent, they accused the protestors, who claimed to be queer people, of smearing the critics of India’s actions in Kashmir as homophobic. A small group of US soldiers will remain in Syria, says Trump, defends decision to pull out troops: The US president said some soldiers would be stationed at oil fields while others would be deployed near Israel and Jordan. Delhi court issues production warrants for former Ranbaxy promoters in Rs 740 crore fraud case: The Singh brothers had on Friday sought interim bail from the court, saying that they wanted to settle the case with the complainant.