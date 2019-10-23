The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Delhi Speaker Subhash Chopra the president of its unit in the National Capital. The post had been vacant since former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s death on July 20.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi took the decision after discussions with leaders in the unit. Three working presidents, Haroon Yusuf, Devendra Yadav, and Rajesh Lilothia, had been handling the party’s affairs in Delhi so far, NDTV reported.

The party also appointed Kirti Azad the chairperson of the Delhi unit’s campaign committee. Elections in the national Capital are slated for early next year.

Party leaders reportedly believe that Chopra, a three-time MLA from Kalkaji South, possesses the experience required for the post. Unidentified officials told NDTV that the party was unable to agree on any veteran political leader for the position.

Meanwhile, the Opposition party appointed former Manipur Home Minister M Okendro the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Appointment of following persons as the President and Chairman of Campaign committee of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). pic.twitter.com/i3tHCDxgT2 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 23, 2019

