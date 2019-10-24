The counting of votes cast in the bye-elections to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and one Union Territory is under way since Thursday morning. The voting had taken place on Monday.

Early trends in Punjab showed the Congress ahead in Jalalabad and Phagwara seats, the Akali Dal in Dakha, and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mukerian, PTI reported. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was ahead in both Dharamshala and Pachhad constituencies.

Thirty of the 51 Assembly seats that went to bye-polls are currently held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, 12 by the Congress and the rest by regional parties.

Uttar Pradesh had 11 Assembly bye-polls, the most among all states. This was followed by six seats in Gujarat, five each in Bihar and Kerala, four each in Assam and Punjab, three in Sikkim, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

The BJP was ahead in all four seats in Assam according to early trends, NDTV reported. In Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) was leading in two seats, the BJP in one and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in one seat.

Apart from this, Lok Sabha bye-polls for the Satara seat in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar were also held on Monday.

